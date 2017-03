Boxing News

By Arvin Nundloll at ringside

In the opening bout of the night, Larry Fryers (3-0, 1 KO) cruised to a one-sided points victory over Gabriel Solorio (2-4-1) in their 4 round welterweight bout. Fryers dropped Solorio in round 1 but was unable to finish the job and had to remain content with a dominant 4 round performance. The judges scored the fight to Fryers by the same margin of 40-35.