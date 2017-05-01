Results from Madison, Wisconsin

Boxing News

By John Unland

Supreme Hits Promotions were able to overcome a lot of last minute scratches and substitutions to put on an entertaining three bout card at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday night. The main event saw unbeaten hometown hero Duarn Vue defend his WBF Super Featherweight title against late sub Miguel Angel Mendoza of Mexico.

Deonte Wilson and Corben Page started the show with an 8 rounder to contest the vacant WBF United States Super Lightweight title. Page started strong and pressed the action, while Wilson backed up and tried to counter. Wilson got caught in the corner and Page unloaded with wide, looping punches that mostly missed their target and Wilson was able to get out of trouble and win the round with his more accurate counter punching. The second round was similar with Wilson backing up, refusing to let Page get close, and Page throwing wildly while occasionally landing some combinations. Page began to tire in the third and was rocked a few times by Wilson, who was moving forward and landing combinations that had the crowd on their feet anticipating the knockout for the Milwaukee native. The round ended with Page still standing and he regrouped well between rounds to make the fight competitive the rest of the way. Rounds 4 through 7 were similar with Page throwing wildly, and Wilson backing up and counterpunching make sure he wouldn’t be caught by a Page haymaker. Both fighters had moments in the final round, and both looked close to going down at times, but the bell rang and Wilson won the belt by seemingly wide margins 80-72, 80-72 and 79-73. It should be noted that Page fought well for taking the fight on short notice and not having fought in over a year. Wilson improves to 6-2, while Page’s record moves to 5-13-1.

Next up were cruiserweights Dennis “the Mongoose” Morris fighting out of Milwaukee and Lamar Harris of Saint Louis. There were a lot of Mongoose fans who made the short trip to support their fighter and he did not disappoint. It was clear from the start that Harris was overmatched but that didn’t stop him from throwing punches and tying Morris up before he could do too much damage. Both fighters were willing to exchange, but they were short lived as every time Morris would land anything significant he was quickly tied up. You could see the frustration setting in as Morris usually got the better of the exchanges but the veteran Harris pretty much stayed out of harm’s way until the eighth and final round. Morris finally found his range early in the round and was able to score a knockdown that brought the crowd to its feet. Harris beat the count and was able to continue, but he didn’t last long, as he was caught in the corner and dropped for the second time. The referee waved it off without a count at 1:11 of round 8. With his eighth consecutive knockout Morris is now 14-2 (12 KOs). Harris falls to 9-13-4.

Hometown hero Duarn Vue successfully defended his WBF Super Featherweight title against late sub Miguel Angel Mendoza of Mexico in the main event. This was a battle from the beginning as both fighters went right at it from the bell throwing combination after combination. Mendoza had 22 knockouts coming into the fight, but Vue did not seem worried about his night ending early and skipped the feeling out process. Vue was the aggressor for much of the fight and each round went pretty much the same way. Vue would come forward and back Mendoza up a little before Mendoza would start coming forward and back up Vue. Both fighters showed good movement, and both fighters landed punches with surprising accuracy for the amount they were throwing. They were pretty much toe to toe the entire 12 rounds, with neither fighter willing to let up and both men having the crowd on their feet at times. It seemed to be a close fight, where a majority of the rounds could have gone either way, and it appeared to be a tough fight to score, but in the end Vue took the decision by scores of 115-113, 117-111, and an out of line 119-109 that the crowd did not agree with. Vue improves to 12-0-2 and Mendoza is now 23-12-2.

This fight was a nice step up in class for Vue. Hopefully he will continue to fight better opposition and he can make an impact on the national scene as he has a fan friendly style. The only weakness he seemingly has is his lack of knockout power, but his punch output and conditioning may be able to make up for that. It will be interesting to see how his career progresses as he is an exciting fighter to watch, and a lot of fans outside of the Midwest will appreciate his style.