Barthelemy batters Blanco

Unbeaten super featherweight prospect Leduan Barthelemy (13-0, 7 KOs) scored a ninth round TKO over Reynaldo Blanco (14-4, 8 KOs) on Tuesday night at Robinson Rancheria Resort and Casino in Nice, California. Barthelemy, the younger brother of former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy and Olympic gold medalist Yan Barthelemy, became increasingly dominant as the bout progressed. He rocked Blanco in round eight and battered him to a knee in round nine. Blanco bravely continued, but his corner finally threw in the towel. Time was 1:30.

Middleweight Kyrone Davis (12-1, 5 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over previously unbeaten Mark Anthony Hernandez (9-1, 2 KOs). In round two Hernandez hit Davis with a quick left hook, hurting him. Scores were 96-93, 95-94 for Davis and 95-94 for Hernandez.

Unbeaten middleweight Malcom McAllister (9-0, 8 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Alejandro Torres (9-3-2, 4 KOs). McAllister slowly picked apart Torres and controlled the action throughout the fight. However in the last round Torres landed a big right hand, knocking McAllister to the canvas. Scores were 58-55, 58-55, 58-55.










