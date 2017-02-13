Boxing News

Results from North Carolina

Maynard Allison returned to the ring and delivered a second round knockout of Jeffrey Hayslett. Allison threw a hook and overhand right that forced Hayslett to fall along the ropes. Referee Dale Frye stepped in and waived off the bout giving Allison a second round KO win. Allison improved to 6-1 (5 KO’s).

“Coach Lando really got me ready to eat tonight. We worked hard in the gym, and we were ready to go. I was hungry, and needed that rib sandwich… We fed off that rib sandwich tonight.”

Undefeated Dewayne Beamon (10-0, 7 KO’s) defeated Christian Esquivel of Temoaya, México.

Also on the card making her debut was the beautiful hard hitting Tamar Israeli (1-0, 1 KO) of Tel Aviv, Israel who scored a 1st round knockout against Khadija Sanders of Wilson, North Carolina who falls to 0-3.










