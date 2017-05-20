Results from Oxon Hill, Maryland

Boxing News

By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

Clinton, MD featherweight Cobia “The Soldier” Breedy has won the opening contest today at MGM National Harbor Casino in Oxon Hill, MD capturing a six-round unanimous decision over a game Wilfredo Garrica of Ponce, PR. Breedy managed to land some solid shots throughout the contest but took some hard shots from Garrica at times. Breedy won the bout by scores of 59-55 twice and 58-56. Breedy remains undefeated at 9-0, three KO’s. Garrica drops to 3-7-1, two KO’s.