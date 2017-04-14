Results from Oxon Hill, Maryland

Boxing News

By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

Nineteen-year-old junior lightweight prospect Michael Dutchover of Midland, TX scored a TKO at the end of three rounds when opponent Eder Amaro of Matamoros, Mexico could not come out for the fourth round.

Dutchover was able to cut the ring off successfully throughout the bout and land piercing left jabs to Amaro’s face. Eventually, Amaro’s corner threw in the towel at the end of three.

Dutchover remains perfect at 4-0, four KO’s while Amaro drops to 2-3, one KO.

Heavyweights Joey “The Tank” Dawejko of Philadelphia, PA and Rodney Hernandez of Modesto, CA fought to an entertaining eight-round split decision draw. Defense was not a factor in this contest as both men slugged their way through the bout, landing hard shots to the head and body throughout the contest. Hernandez suffered a bloody nose in the sixth round that helped turn his white trunks into crimson.

Judge Don Risher scored the bout for Dawejko, 77-75 while John Gradowski judged in favor of Hernandez, 78-74. Judge Lou Carter saw the draw, 76-76.

Dawejko’s record is now 17-4-4, 10 KO’s. Hernandez is now 10-5-2, two KO’s.

The opening bout at the MGM National Harbor Casino saw undefeated heavyweight Sergey Kuzmin of St. Petersburg, Russia stop Keenan Hickman of Baton Rouge, LA at the end of three rounds. Early in the third, Hickman suffered an injury to his left arm. Hickman continued the bout but was knocked down by a Kuzmin left hand. Hickman finished the third but was unable to leave his corner for the fourth round. Kuzmin remains undefeated at 10-0, seven KO’s while Hickman, who took the bout on very short notice, falls to 5-2-1, two KO’s.