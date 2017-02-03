Verdejo struggles to win over Flores

Boxing News

WBO #1 lightweight Felix “El Diamante” Verdejo (21-0, 15 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Oliver Flores (27-4-2, 17 KOs) on Friday night in front of 7,143 boxing fans at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Verdejo, returning to the ring for the first time since a bad motorcycle accident last August, controlled most the fight against the defensive-minded Flores. Flores finally woke up in round eight and started taking it to Verdejo the rest of the way. It was too little, too late for Flores, however, as Verdejo won 99-91, 96-94, 98-92.

Next up for “El Diamante” could be a world title shot against WBO lightweight champion Terry Flanagan this summer, possibly at Madison Square Garden. Coming off this performance, one must ask if Verdejo is really ready for Flanagan.

Unbeaten featherweight Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (20-0, 12 KOs) knocked Efrain Esquivias (17-6-1, 10 KOs) down twice on the way to a seventh round TKO win.

Featherweight Jean Carlos Rivera (9-0, 6 KOs) earned a fourth round TKO win over Roberto Rodriguez (9-13-4, 4 KOs).

In his pro debut, super featherweight Henry Lebron scored a third round TKO over Jesus Feliciano (0-2).