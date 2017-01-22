Results From Quiet Cannon

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Ed Holmes All Star Boxing returned to the Quiet Cannon in Montebello, California for the Battle of the Rising Stars featuring Southern California’s up and coming talent. Undefeated lightweight Fabian Ocegueda (10-1-1, 5 KO’s) of East L.A. and Ricardo Maldonado (7-6-1, 1 KO) squared off in a rematch in the main event as they fought to a draw the last time they met in the ring. The two started off where they left off the last time as they went toe toe. However in the sixth and final round Ocegueda was tired as Maldonado kept pressing connecting with a huge right hand as Ocegueda went down and got up staggered forcing the referee to stop the fight at 2:35 of the final round.

Super lightweight Francisco Ochoa (9-0, 5 KO’s) of Los Angeles won a unanimous decision over Eder Fajardo (2-2) in a scheduled six round bout. Ochoa was flashy boxing away as the awkward southpaw Fajardo countered. In the second half of the fight Ochoa landed solidly as Fajardo mixed it up in going the distance. 60-54, 59-55, and 59-55.

Super featherweight Anthony Sanchez of Long Beach (6-0-1, 6 KO’s) and Christian Alejandro Silva (5-6-2, 1KO) had the crowd on their feet for six rounds. The southpaw Sanchez boxed and countered the aggressive Silva with combinations in the early rounds. Silva was relentless pressing Sanchez who continued to box away. Sanchez landed the straight left continuously in the later rounds as Silva’s aggressiveness back fired. Countering inside Sanchez landed solid uppercuts and ripped to the body but the tough Silva traded away as they stood toe to toe to the final bell. 59-55, 57-57, and 57-57 as Sanchez and Silva fight to a draw.

Super bantamweight Adrian Rodriguez (1-10-1) of Guadalajara, Mexico won a majority decision over Oscar Jose Chavez (1-1, 1 KO) of Lynwood, California in a scheduled four round bout. Chavez boxed but did not let his hands go as Rodriguez’s style proved to be awkward in going the distance. 39-37, 39-37, and 38-38.

Making his pro debut welterweight Salvador Perez (1-0, 1 KO) of Oxnard, California made quick work of Imarjoe Miller of Watts, California in a four round bout. Perez attacked Miller and cornered him unloading a barrage of punches as the referee stopped the fight at 1:30 of the first round.

In the opening bout Joshua Zuniga (5-0, 3 KO’s) of Torrance and Mario Aguirre (2-6) battled it out going the distance in a scheduled four round lightweight bout. Zuniga boxed and landed the flush straight left numerous times early in the fight. However Aguirre connected with a huge over hand right in round three sending Zuniga to the canvas. Aguirre and Zuniga fought hard to the final bell. All three judges scored the bout 38-37 as Mario Aguirre pulls off the unanimous decision.

