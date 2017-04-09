Results from Richmond, CA
By Lucas “Lukie” Ketelle
In front of a nearly sold-out crowd at the Richmond Auditorium in Richmond, CA, Squarevision Entertainment returned with “Redemption in Richmond”.
The main event saw Luis Garcia (7-1-1 5KOs) of Richmond, CA defeat Julian Bautista (2-3-1 1KO) by a narrow margin to advance to the finals of the Square Warriors junior welterweight tournament. The bout was competitive throughout with Bautista landing a big left hook that nearly shut Garcia’s eye in the final round.
The co-main event saw Jhonathan Zamudio (1-4-4) and Eddie Diaz (3-6-3 1KO) fight to a split draw in a bout that was also a part of the Square Warriors junior welterweight tournament. Zamudio started fast, but a cut over his right eye dramatically altered the course of the fight. The judges saw the bout a split draw, but with Zamudio’s eye injury, Diaz might advance to the finals unless Zamudio can be cleared to fight again.
The rest of the results are listed below
Lennard Davis D4 Mike Melikyan
Fernando Caro UD4 Kaz Barney
Chris Washington TKO3 Cesar Lomeli
Jasper McCargo D4 Stephen Austin
Iris Contreras UD4 Shurretta Metcalf
Jesus Sanchez SD4 Moris Rodriguez
Dalia Gomez UD4 Lessa Daniel