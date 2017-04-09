Results from Richmond, CA

Boxing News

By Lucas “Lukie” Ketelle

In front of a nearly sold-out crowd at the Richmond Auditorium in Richmond, CA, Squarevision Entertainment returned with “Redemption in Richmond”.

The main event saw Luis Garcia (7-1-1 5KOs) of Richmond, CA defeat Julian Bautista (2-3-1 1KO) by a narrow margin to advance to the finals of the Square Warriors junior welterweight tournament. The bout was competitive throughout with Bautista landing a big left hook that nearly shut Garcia’s eye in the final round.

The co-main event saw Jhonathan Zamudio (1-4-4) and Eddie Diaz (3-6-3 1KO) fight to a split draw in a bout that was also a part of the Square Warriors junior welterweight tournament. Zamudio started fast, but a cut over his right eye dramatically altered the course of the fight. The judges saw the bout a split draw, but with Zamudio’s eye injury, Diaz might advance to the finals unless Zamudio can be cleared to fight again.

The rest of the results are listed below

Lennard Davis D4 Mike Melikyan

Fernando Caro UD4 Kaz Barney

Chris Washington TKO3 Cesar Lomeli

Jasper McCargo D4 Stephen Austin

Iris Contreras UD4 Shurretta Metcalf

Jesus Sanchez SD4 Moris Rodriguez

Dalia Gomez UD4 Lessa Daniel