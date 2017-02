Boxing News

US Olympian Terrell Gausha (20-0, 9 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Luis Hernandez (15-4, 8 KOs). Gausha came out strong, outboxing Hernandez during the first two rounds. In round three Hernandez landed a huge overhand right, knocking down Gausha. In round seven Hernandez had a point taken away for repeated low blows. Scores were 98-90, 98-90, 97-91.