Derevyanchenko destroys Russell

Boxing News

WBC #5 middleweight Sergey Derevyanchenko (10-0, 8 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over formerly unbeaten Kemahl Russell (10-1, 8 KOs) on Tuesday night at the Fitzgerald’s Casino & Hotel, Tunica, Mississippi. In round four Derevyanchenko and Russell exchanged punches, with Derevyanchenko coming out ahead. In round five Derevyanchenko hurt Russell, landing punch after punch without stopping. The referee stepped between the two fighters and stopped the fight. Time was 1:06.

Undefeated light heavyweight Ahmed Elbiali (15-0, 12 KOs) scored a first round KO over Jackson Junior (20-9, 18 KOs). Elbiali landed a vicious right hook, disabling Junior. Time was 1:33.

Unbeaten super welterweight Jamontay Clark (11-0, 7 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over Gaku Takahashi (15-8-1, 7 KOs). Clark outboxed Takahashi throughout the fight. However Takahashi had a strong seventh round, hurting Clark. At the end of round seven Takahashi’s corner stopped the fight.

In a battle of the Justins, Justin Pauldo (9-1, 4 KOs) scored a four round unanimous decision over Justin Savi (29-11-2, 19 KOs). Pauldo controlled the action through the fight. Scores were 40-36.