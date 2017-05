Boxing News

Super Middleweight prospect D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (17-0, 12 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over late sub Adrian Luna Flores (20-5-1, 13 KOs). In round two Ballard knocked Luna down to the canvas. Ballard continued to control the rest of the fight. Scores were 97-92, 95-94, 95-94.