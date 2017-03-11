Results from Verona, NY

Boxing News

By Boxing Bob Newman at ringside

D’Mitrius Ballard had his hands full with tricky clown Zoltan Sera of Budapest, Hungary in a scheduled eight round light heavyweight bout. The stocky Sera mugged, ducked, mauled his way as Ballard tried not to get drawn into the tactics. At the end of round three, Sera tackled Ballard to the canvas, who appeared to have hurt his lower back in the fall. Referee Benjy Esteves had already taken a point from Sera earlier in the round for holding and issued a DQ warning for the take down. After the rest period to start the fourth, Ballard decided he had had enough and bludgeoned Sera to the canvas twice with a mix of head and body shots, the second time with Sera shaking his head “No” to his corner and prompting Esteves to halt matters at 1:16 of the round. Ballard moves to 16-0, 12 KOs, while Sera slides to 26-12, 17 KOs.

Debuting Alex Rincon came out like a man possessed, ripping head and body combinations on the hapless Shaun Lee Henson in a super welterweight bout, scheduled for four rounds. Henson went down twice courtesy of vicious body shots, the second time for the count. Rincon is now 1-0, 1 KO, while Henson falls to 2-4, 2 KOs..

The second bout of the night packed more action in two rounds than the opening eight rounder as hot prospect Damon Allen, Jr. smoked Hungarian import Adam Mate via the three knockdown rule at 1:05 of the second stanza. Mate definitely won the tattoo contest as he was beautifully inked up. He was definitely game, but couldn’t match Allen, Jr’s speed and skill. Body shots and head shots dd the trick. Allen now 10-5 KOs. Mate now 24011, 17 KOs.

In an uninspiring light heavyweight tussle, Todd Unthank-May and Quinton Rankin labored to an eight round draw. Rankin looked to counter while Unthank-May came forward, if ineffectively. Unthank-May now 10-0-1, 4 KOs, while Rankin goes to 12-3-2, 9 KOs.