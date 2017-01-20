The Resurgence of Boxing in Thailand

Boxing News

In 2017, there will be great activity for Thai fighters in WBC world title fights.

It all starts on Wednesday when undefeated WBC minimumweight world champion Wanheng Menayothin (44-0, 17 KOs) puts his title on the line against undefeated Filipino Melvin Jerusalem (11-0, 7 KOs) on Wednesday in Phitsanulok, Thailand.

On March 4, Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai will face Mexico’s Juan “Churritos” Hernandez at the National Stadium Gymnasium in Bangkok, for the vacant WBC flyweight crown.

Then on March 18, former champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai will challenge WBC super flyweight champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez at Madison Square Garden.

For more WBC news, click here…