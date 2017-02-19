Rey Vargas Team travels to England

Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Undefeated Mexican prospect Ray Vargas flew from Mexico City International Airport to his bout with British Star Gavin McDonnell to challenge for the vacant WBC super bantamweight world title next Saturday Feb. 25 at the Ice Arena in Yorkshire, England.

“I’m going to conquer England, I know they’re going to want to complicate my life there, but I’m psyched for everything,” said Vargas. He is trained by Hall of Famer Nacho Beristain, who is looking for his 27th world champion while McDonnell seeks to achieve the feat of his twin brother Jamie to become world boxing champions.

In addition to Rey Vargas, another Mexican, Jairo “Doberman” Lopez made the trip to dispute the WBC Light Silver belt with British Luke Campbell. The event will be broadcast to Mexico by Televisa in association with Promociones del Pueblo.