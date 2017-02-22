Ricardo Dominguez passes away

Boxing News

By Hesiquio Balderas

Ricardo ‘Pelón’ Dominguez, died of colon cancer this afternoon, this terrible disease affected him for 3 years.

‘Pelon’ captured fame in Mexico as he was the first champion of the reality series Campeón Azteca. The show made exclusively to discover new talent in Mexican boxing in TV Azteca. Dominguez was also a two time world title challenger.

Dominguez made his professional debut in March 2, 2001 against Eduardo Castillo and made his last fight on March 22, 2014 against Abner Lopez.

His professional record stands at (37-11-1, 22 KOs)

Julio César Chávez Sr. And Julio César Chávez Jr supported Dominguez financially so Ricardo could afford his treatment and focus exclusively in his battle against cancer.

Rest In Peace Ricardo.