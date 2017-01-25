Rigondeaux-Flores official as Cotto-Kirkland co-feature

Boxing News

More fights have been added to the televised pay-per-view undercard of Miguel Cotto vs. James Kirkland “The Return” on Saturday, February 25 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. The co-feature bout will spotlight reigning WBA World Super Bantamweight Champion Guillermo “El Chacal” Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs) in a mandatory 12-round WBA title defense against WBA interim titleholder Moises “Chucky” Flores (25-0, 17 KOs).

Guillermo Rigondeaux: “I’m very excited, it’s my first fight back in the states in over a year. I want to show the world and my loyal fans that I am still one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. I will be defending my title on February 25. I’d like to thank Moises Flores for having the courage to face me in the ring. He is a tough fighter and will have all his fans in Texas cheering for him. It’s going to be a battle so fans, get ready to see me in action.”

Moises Flores: “I’m training hard and look forward to making the Mexican fans proud when I defeat the great Rigondeaux.”

Michael Yormark/Roc Nation: “Just when we thought the Cotto-Kirkland event could not get any more exciting for sports fans – Roc Nation Sports is thrilled to announce Guillermo Rigondeaux’s championship defense against Moises Flores on the televised undercard.”

The televised undercard will also include WBC Youth super bantamweight titleholder Diego De La Hoya (16-0, 9 KOs) against Yoandris “El Nino” Salinas (21-2-2, 14 KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight contest.