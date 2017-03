Boxing News

The teams of Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs) and Moisés Flores (25-0, 17 KOs) have reached an agreement to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) super bantamweight championship. Therefore, the purse bid ordered by the WBA Championships Committee for April 3 is suspended. In the coming days, fighter contracts will reach the WBA offices located in Panama City and details for the exact date of the fight will be announced.