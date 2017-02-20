Rimer Box wins Chudinov-Hilario EBU bid

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

Spanish boxing promotion Rimer Box won today’s EBU bid for the vacant European super middleweight title, to be staged between its boxer Mariano “El Tiburòn” Hilario (16-5, 7 KOs) and Russian fighter Dmitriy Chudinov (20-1-2, 13 KOs). The winning offer was 13,113 Euros, the only bid to be presented at EBU headquater in Rome by noon. The rugged 30-year-old Chudinov began his pro career in United States before moving back to Russia. He was the first man to defeat Danish southpaw Patrick Nielsen before suffering his first loss against Chris Eubank Jr two years ago.

The taller and slicker Hilario beat Samy Anouche twice, each time to win the vacant European Union belt. However, the Dominican Republic born, Canarian resident boxer lost the step-up clash against Hadillah Mohoumadi for the European title in the midst of those victories. Hilario is now coming from a remarkable KO win over former-undefeated Niklas Rasanen in Finland. Rimer Box’s boss Ricardo Sanchez Atocha confirms the fight will likely take place in Madrid, on a date to be announced in the following days.