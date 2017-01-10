Ringstar inks amateur star

Boxing News

Ringstar Sports, led by longtime Golden Boy boxing executive Richard Schaefer, has signed a promotional agreement with 18-year-old super welterweight amateur standout Money Powell IV, who will turn pro after 83 amateur bouts, including recently participating in the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships in Russia.

“We’re excited to add a young man with the skills, amateur pedigree and demeanor of Money Powell IV and we think he’s going to be a great addition to the Ringstar family,” said Schaefer. “This is an incredibly talented young man who is ambitious and has a great mindset heading into the professional ranks. He has proven to be a winner throughout his amateur career and we believe that his skills, combined with the right promotion, can turn him into a big star in the sport. I know that he wants to be the best and I plan on helping him reach those goals.”