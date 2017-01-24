Ringstar inks Olympic superheavy gold medalist

Boxing News

Another big signing for Ringstar Sports. The company headed by former Golden Boy CEO Richard Schaefer has inked 24-year-old 2016 Olympian super heavyweight gold medalist Tony Yoka of France.

“It is a great pleasure for me to welcome our first Olympic gold medalist, Tony Yoka, to Ringstar,” said Schaefer. “Tony’s skills in the ring speak for themselves and combined with his tremendous charisma, he will transcend boxing and become a global superstar and ambassador for our sport in short order. I am pleased to work with Tony and his team to make his dream of becoming the undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World a reality.”

The 6’7 Yoka will be trained by Virgil Hunter and his first fight will take place in mid-May in France.