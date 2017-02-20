Rio Olympians Lopez and Vargas to fight this Friday on Boxeo Telemundo

Boxing News

Boxeo TELEMUNDO Ford will kick off its 2017 spring season this Friday, February 24 with “Showdown at the Bay VI” from the Tony Rosa Community Center in Palm Bay, Florida.

Two 2016 Rio Olympians will be showcased as a special attraction, Teofimo Lopez who represented his parents home country of Honduras and now resides in Davie, Florida, will make his second appearance as a pro as he faces 17 fight veteran Francisco Medel (10-7, 6 KOs) of Mexico, scheduled for 4 rounds in the lightweight division. Also in action making his pro debut Antonio Vargas who represented the US and nos resides in Kissimmee, Florida will face Luis Villegas (0-3) of Puerto Rico in a bout scheduled also for 4 rounds at bantamweight.

In the main event WBO Latin Jr. Bantamweight Champion Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez of Mexico City, Mexico defends his title against Carlos “The Kid” Narvaez of Manati, Puerto Rico in a bout scheduled for 10 Rounds. Rodriguez ranked #4 WBO, will be making his 9th appearance on this series in a little over 2 years and brings a record of 15-3, 4 KOs. Narvaez on the other hand is the current WBC FECARBOX Champion, ranked #15 WBO and brings a perfect record of 15-0, 6 KOs.

“Showdown at the Bay VI” will be held at the Tony Rosa Community Center 1502 Port Malabar Blvd, Palm Bay, FL. 6 Bouts total, doors open at 7:30 PM, first bout at 8:00 PM. Tickets are already on sale by calling (321) 952-3443 or at the door the night of event.

The show is being presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Telemundo Deportes, Florida’s Space Coast and The City of Palm Bay. The Lopez and Vargas fight will be in association with Top Rank and Rodriguez-Narvaez with Promociones Miguel Cotto. The main event will be televised live at 11:35 PM on Telemundo.