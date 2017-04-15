Roach: Manny is prepared for anything against Horn

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach said it has been a long time since Manny Pacquiao has scored a KO but that will change when the WBO welterweight champion will defend the title against Jeff Horn on July 2 (July 1 in the USA) in Brisbane, Australia.

“Many hasn’t scored a KO in a long time, it’s time that changed. He’s working his ass off and we will be keeping the world title,” Roach told Grantlee Kieza of CourierMail.com the other day.

Roach added “Manny doesn’t underestimate anyone. Horn is a good puncher, but we’re prepared for anything. Manny will go for a knockout.

“Horn is a good counter-puncher, so we are coming up with a sure-fire game plan.

“There are big fights coming up for Manny and Horn is just the kind of opponent Manny needs to prepare for those.”