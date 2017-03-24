Rockin’ Fights 26 Weights

Boxing News

Star Boxing is bringing another boxing show tonight to the Paramount in Huntington, NY in spite of New York’s new insurance regulations which have otherwise destroyed pro boxing in New York. “It is still cost-prohibitive for any club shows,” promoter Joe DeGuardia told Fightnews.com®. “I am doing it to bring attention to the issue in NY but it is the only non-live TV show in NY since the summer and no others are scheduled as far as I know.”

Anthony Karperis 139.2 vs. Scott Burrell 139.6

Danny Gonzalez 140.2 vs. Jerome Rodriguez 141

Johnny Hernandez 132 vs. Dean Burrell 135.2

Terrell Bostic 135.6 vs. Gashino Yancy 134

Tyronne James 148.6 vs. Quincy Brown 148

To accommodate the numerous additional fans who wanted to see this sold out show, Star Boxing is providing free live footage on facebook.com/starboxing