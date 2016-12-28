Boxing News

By Przemek Garczarczyk

“In my life, there are four important things: my faith, my family, fishing, and boxing. Maybe you can switch between 3 and 4…” says 36-year-old “Merciless” Mike Mollo (21-6, 13 KO). During spring, summer and autumn, Mike works 50-60 hour weeks, cleaning 100-foot tall water towers with a heavy dose of demolition work. He’s a happy man with three great kids and a wonderful wife who has a smile even better than his. In winter, Mike fights. Rocky lives… in Chicago.

Last February, after a 2.5 year break from boxing, Mollo destroyed previously undefeated 18-0 Polish heavyweight Krzysztof Zimnoch.

Zimnoch (20-1, 13 KO), who during the amateur world championships in Chicago defeated current WBC champ Deontay Wilder, and had assumed that fighting Mike would be a nice and easy warm-up before already agreed David Haye fight in England. He was wrong.

In less than one round, Mollo stopped Zimnoch after two brutal knockdowns. On February 25, 2017 there will a Mollo-Zimnoch 2, also in Poland. Zimnoch has since added two wins, Mike lost a tough bout in Russia against world rated Andriy Rudenko. Merciless is already in the gym, 6 days a week, training with Sam Colonna and Rita Figueroa.

“Mike Mollo hits harder than Wilder. Mike is a boar in the ring. I love this guy,” said heavyweight contender Artur Szpilka. He knows them both, intimately. “The Pin” was down three times fighting Mollo, before he knocked him out twice. Szpilka, was also doing very well against Deontay Wilder… until a sudden late knockout in 2016. “I value everything, what Mike brings to the ring. Heart, balls, bravado – the real fighting. I’m a big fan.”

Mollo (who was ranked as high as #6 in the world a decade ago), who in many instances is a Szpilka clone (especially when it comes to intangibles The Pin mentioned), also enjoys his former nemesis’ friendship. “OK, he knocked me out twice, but I will never let anyone said a bad word about Artur. He’s a warrior, deserves everyone’s respect” – said Mollo, when I visited him at Sam Colonna Boxing Gym, on the Chicago’s Southside.

“I never lost a fight when Sam was in my corner. He will be in Poland with me. I’m so much ahead with my preparations than last time, it’s scary” said Mollo. “Before I was eating bad, had some beer from time to time and of course was out of boxing for almost three years. Nothing like that this time. My mind is all on boxing now, just like before it was all work, family, and fishing. I was very polite and courteous to Zimnoch since we announced the rematch, but I’m done with that after his latest interview. After being down twice, he suggested that I got a gift from the judge. Now this thing is personal… but I’m a very happy man. Doing what I love, getting paid, make my family live a better life. What’s not to love?!”