WBO Latín Superflyweight Champion and #2 contender Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez has arrived confident and ready with his team in Tokyo, Japan for his highly anticipated fight this Saturday against WBO Champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue at the Ariake Colosseum. Rodriguez is Promoted by Tuto Zabala’s All Star Boxing, Inc. The fight will be televised by Fuji TV in Japan.