Rodriguez returns to Telemundo tonight

Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez (15-3, 4 KOs) of Mexico takes on Puerto Rico’s Carlos “The Kid” Narvaez (15-0, 6 KO’s) tonight on Telemundo. The 10 round main event will be for Rodriguez’ WBO Latin jr. bantamweight title. The site of the event will be the Tony Rosa Community Center in Palm Bay, Florida. The show is being presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Telemundo Deportes, Florida’s Space Coast and The City of Palm Bay.

This will be the third appearance for Rodriguez in Palmm Bay and his sixth Mexico vs Puerto Rico matchup for a perfect 9-0 mark. He will look to keep both of those unbeaten streaks intact tonight.

How has your preparation been for this fight?

Since my last fight in October, I took some time off to rest and be with my family. Then I resumed my training again making sure I stayed fit.

What do you know about your opponent?

I do not know too much about him, to be honest. I know he is an unbeaten fighter and those can always be very dangerous opponents. They have never tasted defeat and are determined to remain unbeaten.

Does fighting a Puerto Rican fighter make this fight a bit more significant to you?

It really does because I have never lost in one of these matchups. There is a lot of pride involved from both sides and I want to keep my unbeaten streak going in this rivalry.

Is it hard not to look ahead to a world title fight knowing that you are now #4 in the world by the WBO?

It is not hard at all because I know that if I don’t win this fight then it will be my opponent in position to get the world title fight and not me.

Anything you like to say in closing?

You have two young hungry fighters both chasing their dream to become a world champion. I hope all the fans will tune in to watch this fight be it from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Latin America, and the USA. It will be worth your time.

The main event will be televised live at 11:35 PM on Telemundo. The Tony Rosa Community Center is located at 1502 Port Malabar Blvd, Palm Bay, FL. 6 Bouts total, doors open at 7:30 PM, first bout at 8:00 PM. Tickets are already on sale by calling (321) 952-3443 or at the door the night of the event.