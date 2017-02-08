Rojo: Jardon was GONE!

Boxing News

New WBC lightweight international champion Francisco Rojo, was presented with the belt he won last Saturday by defeating WBC #1 rated Dante Jardón with a tremendous knockout. The presentation was made by Dr. Eunice Rendón, President of COMBOX Ciro Nucci and WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán.

“The best judge of boxing is the knockout,” said Rojo. “I don’t understand how some have doubts about the referee stopping the bout. That punch I landed was heard throughout the arena. Jardon was in bad condition, even though he claimed otherwise. As we all know, no fighter wants to give in, but Dante was gone. You can imagine what would have happened if the referee hadn’t stopped the fight!”

Rojo added that if Jardon wants a rematch he will have to wait his turn and get in line, just as he did when Jardón reigned as champion. He is also considering a move to super featherweight.