Rojo shocks WBC #1 lightweight Jardon

Boxing News

In a major upset, unheralded Francisco “Paquito“ Rojo (19-2, 12 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over WBC #1 rated lightweight contender Dante “Crazy“ Jardón (30-6, 23 KOs) on Saturday night in a fight that took place at the new Arena Oasis Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Rojo floored Jardon three times in the fifth round to end it. Time was 2:07. Rojo claimed the WBC Latino title with the win.

Former WBO and IBF minimumweight world champion Francisco “Chihuas” Rodriguez (22-4-1, 14 KOs) scored a five round technical decision over Hajime Nagai (14-8-2, 4 KOs). Nagai visited the canvas twice in the second round. The bout was eventually cut short and sent to the scorecards due to a cut suffered by Nagai from a headbutt. Scores were 50-43 across the board for Rodriguez, who could be headed for a clash with Roman “Chocolatito” González.