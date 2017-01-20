Roman, Lopez ready for war

Boxing News

Super bantamweights Danny Roman (122 lbs.) and Adam Lopez (121.6 lbs.) both hit their marks at Thursday’s weigh-in from Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino. The pair headline tonight’s ShoBox: The New Generation broadcast with the winner of the 12-round WBA title eliminator facing WBA (regular) champion Nehomar Cermeno.

Danny Roman: “I think Adam Lopez is a good fighter. He can do a little bit of everything, but he’s not better than me. To be honest, I think he underestimates me. I don’t think he knows the type of fighter I am or the type of fighter I can be. I’m versatile. I’m here to win and I’ll do whatever it takes. If he tries to counterpunch me, I’ll counterpunch his counterpunch. If he stands up and boxes me, I’ll box him back. If he wants to brawl, I’ll brawl. It all depends on how he comes at me. Whatever he’s looking to do, I’m ready.”

Adam Lopez: “This fight it’s a title eliminator, but I learned my lesson. I had time to reflect on letting the IBF title chance slip away. Now I know what it is and what to do. My only focus is Danny Roman, once I get past him, I’ll think of what’s next. I think speed is a big factor in this fight. I watched some tape on Roman. I’ve seen him in some fights. He looked great when he fought Erik Ruiz, but in his last fight in November, he looked good but he didn’t look phenomenal. When I watched that fight I saw that there are a lot of things I could pick apart.”