Roy Jones, Bobby Gunn make weight

Boxing News

Bobby Gunn 197.4 vs Roy Jones Jr. 199

Kanat Islam 154.2 vs Robson Assis 154.6

Frank De Alba 130.2 vs German Meraz 129

Joey Tiberi, Jr. 136 vs Bryan Timmons 138.2

Dan Biddle 214 vs Lamont Singletary 204.8

Olimjon Nazarov 119.4 vs Dagoberto Aguero 118.6

Henry Stewart 176.6 vs Martez Williamson 190.6

Eddie Ortiz 162.2 vs Jeff Chiffens 157.4

Promoters: David Feldman Promotions, Nelsons Promotions, King’s Promotions

Venue: The Chase Center, Wilmington, Delaware

TV: PPV