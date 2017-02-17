Boxing News

Roy Jones, Bobby Gunn make weight

Bobby Gunn 197.4 vs Roy Jones Jr. 199
Kanat Islam 154.2 vs Robson Assis 154.6
Frank De Alba 130.2 vs German Meraz 129
Joey Tiberi, Jr. 136 vs Bryan Timmons 138.2
Dan Biddle 214 vs Lamont Singletary 204.8
Olimjon Nazarov 119.4 vs Dagoberto Aguero 118.6
Henry Stewart 176.6 vs Martez Williamson 190.6
Eddie Ortiz 162.2 vs Jeff Chiffens 157.4

Promoters: David Feldman Promotions, Nelsons Promotions, King’s Promotions
Venue: The Chase Center, Wilmington, Delaware
TV: PPV










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.