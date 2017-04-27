Boxing News

Ruaviking: I am coming to win over Nietes on Saturday

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Photo: Johnny Chaichotchuang

Thai promoter Jimmy Chaichotchuang is aiming for his flyweight contender IBF#4 Eaktawan BTU Ruaviking (22-3, 15 KOs) to capture the vacant IBF Flyweight title against IBF#3 Donnie Nietes (39-1-4, 22 KOs) in Cebu City on Saturday.

Eaktawan said “Nietes is a very dangerous boxer, but I will do my best. I am coming to win. There is no pressure on me. I’m not worried about fighting in the Philippines.”

Jimmy Chaichotchuang said “Since Srisaket Sor Rungvisai beat Roman Gonsalez, I hope Eaktawan can do the same to shock Nietes in the Philippines.”










