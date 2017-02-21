Ruaviking and Ponpitak in action Wednesday

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Photo: Johnny Chaichotchuang

Thailand’s leading IBF promoter Jimmy Chaichotchuang is pleased to present on nationally telecasted promotion two of Thailand’s leading prospects who will be in action on Wednesday in IBF Pan Pacific title fights which will be contested at Banrungkan, Nothaburi, Thailand. Light- welterweight Yuta Maruoka (12-3) will fight Downua Ruaviking (6-0) for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific title fight and bantamweight Zun Rindam (14-8-1) will fight Sukpraserd Ponpitak (15-6-0) for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific title fight.

Jimmy Chaichotchuang said “Ruaviking is a Thai young rising star who was amateur boxer who had more than 100 amateur fights and is outstanding professional with sixth fights.

“Ruaviking will have a acid test against Maruoka who is very good boxer at 140 lbs

“Ponpitak will fight Rindam who was former conterder of Pungluang Sor Sinyu former WBO bantaweight champion. Ponpitak lost Billy Dib, former IBF Featherweight champion by points decision.

“The boxers are ready to make a exciting fights for Thai boxing fans on national TV live: Thairath channel.”