Ruaviking and Ponpitak victorious

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

In a nationally televised promotion, Thailand 140 pounder, Downua Ruaviking (7-0) stopped Yuta Maruoka (12-4) in round one of a scheduled twelve round contest to capture the vacant IBF Pan Pacific title at Banrungkan, Nonthaburi, Thailand on Wednesday . Both boxers were aggressive from opening bell with Ruaviking dropping Maruoka twice and referee Sanong Aumim crowning Ruaviking at 92 seconds of round one.

Thai 118 pounder Sukpraserd Ponpitak (16-6-0) captured the vacant IBF Pan Pacific title when he stopped Zun Rindam (14-8-1) in round three of a scheduled twelve. Ponpitak controlled rounds one and two and referee saved Rindam from further punishment at 61 seconds of round three and crowned Ponpitak new IBF champion.

In supporting middleweight bout former Thai Olympian Narong Boonchan (27-2-0) stopped Den Singhchacaval (0-2) in round two of a scheduled six round contest

Bantamweight Kai Chiba (4-0) stopped Saichon Or.uwasuwan (0-1) in round four of a scheduled six round bout.

Thailand’s leading IBF promoter Jimmy Chaichotchuang said. “Ruaviking was impressive today in only his seventh fight to capture the prestigious IBF Pan Pacific title with Thai boxing fans watching him throughout the country on nationally televised promotion.” ” I am confident he will become one of Thailand’s outstanding champions. ” Ruaviing is a future world champion.”

” Also, Ponpitak gave exciting performance showing good skills against tough veteran Rindam who had been a former conterder to Pungluang Sor Sinyu who was a former WBO bantaweight champion. ” ” Both Ruaviking and Ponpitak are trained with English coach Rian Munton who has dedicated himself to develop Thai fighters. Munton has shown world class skills as a trainer.”