Rudenko – Bergman tonight in Kiev

Boxing News



American Jason Bergman, 26-12-2(17), came to Kiev, Ukraine to try to spoil the Christmas party of local hero Andriy Rudenko. However Rudenko, 30-2 (19), currently rated #15 by the WBC is a huge favorite to retain his WBC International Silver title.

Rudenko has only back to back defeats to Lucas Browne and Hughie Fury.

The show is promoted by Viktoria Olshana of Sparta box in collaboration with Andrey Khrapach (Dnepr Boxing Promotion). Matchmaker Vlad Eliseev has put toghetter an attractive undercard.

The show will take place at the Olympinskiy Parka which is part of the Olympic stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.