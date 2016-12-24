Rudenko defeats Bergman in Kiev, Ukraine

Boxing News

Tonight at the hall of the Olympic Football Stadium of Kiev, Ukraine, local star Andriy Rudenko successfully defended his WBC International Silver heavyweight title with a shutout 100-90 on all 3 cards against American Jason Bergman.

Bergman tried a couple of times and was himself never in danger in a fight marred by technical problems. One of the ropes broke in round 3 and again in round 8 leaving referee Daniel Van de Wiele no other option then to call each time a time-out to fix the problem. A wet canvas was also the reason of some slips of both Rudenko and Bergman.

On the undercard youngsters Khasan Baysangurov and Aram Faniyan both scored wins. They are 19 year old and are great prospects. Ukraine has produced many great boxers like the Klitschko brothers, Postol, Lomachenko, Usyk, Gvozdyk and many others.