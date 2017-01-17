Rungvisai vows to stop Chocolatito

Boxing News

WBC mandatory challenger Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (41-4-1, 38 KOs) of Si Sa Ket, Thailand, isn’t holding back in his pre-fight banter before facing unbeaten WBC super flyweight champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (46-0, 38 KOs) on March 18 at MSG.

“I respect Roman Gonzalez. He is a legend,” stated Rungvisai, who will be fighting for the first time in the United States. “He has done great things for boxing, especially by showing the world how talented and exciting smaller weight fighters can be. I am happy for Nicaragua to have such a great hero. However, super flyweight is MY weight. And the WBC super flyweight world title belt is MY belt. I will do whatever it takes to win MY belt back, and I am confident I can do it. I was able to hurt Carlos Cuadras in the way that Gonzalez could not. Cuadras did not hurt me when we fought but he hurt Gonzalez throughout their fight last year. I am confident I can beat Roman Gonzalez. And the fight will not go twelve rounds.”

A four-time world title challenger, Rungvisai challenged then WBC super flyweight champion Carlos Cuadras on May 31, 2014. Rungvisai was the unfortunate victim of a shortened bout as Cuadras was deemed unable to continue after the eighth round following an accidental clash of heads between the two warriors. Going to the scorecards, Rungvisai came up just short with Cuadras retaining his title.

“I have to thank WBC, HBO, and K2 Promotions for this great opportunity. It is my dream to fight at Madison Square Garden. I am thrilled to be the first Thai to fight there on HBO Pay-Per-View against the #1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter in the World. This is history. I will fight for Thailand and my family. I will fight to bring back the WBC super flyweight belt to Thailand where it belongs. Some fans in America might not know me well, but I have knockout power and I will go there to win. I cannot be more excited to show you and the world who Srisaket Sor Rungvisai is. It will be a great fight on March 18th.”