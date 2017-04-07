Russell-Escandon confirmed for May 20

Boxing News

WBC Featherweight World Champion Gary Russell Jr. (27-1, 16 KOs) will make the second defense of his title when he faces top challenger and interim beltholder Oscar Escandon (25-2, 17 KOs) Saturday, May 20 in the main event of Showtime Championship Boxing from the recently opened MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Gary Russell: “I’m a gladiator getting ready for a tough battle,” said Russell Jr. “This is going to be a huge night for my family and I’m glad that the time is here. This will be the first time as pros that I get to fight on the same card as both of my little brothers, (unbeaten bantamweight) Gary Antonio and (2016 U.S. Olympian) Gary Antuanne, plus my brother Gary Allan will work all of our corners. We’re excited to get in the ring and show the fans what we’re capable of doing in the ring.”

Oscar Escandon: “I’ve had to wait for this opportunity to face Gary Russell Jr. and I’m going to take full advantage of it. It’s going to be a great fight and I know the fans are going to get their money’s worth. I feel 100 percent healthy and now that the fight is here I am ready to knock him out.”