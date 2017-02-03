Boxing News

Russell-Escandon Update

The World Boxing Council has announced that the fight between WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. (27-1, 16 KOs) and interim champion Oscar Escandón (25-2, 17 KOs) is now scheduled for March 11 in Washington, DC, rather than February 18 in Cincinnati. This will be Gary`s second defense of the title that he won two years ago with a fourth-round knockout victory over previous champion Jhonny Gonzalez in March 2015. Escandón won the WBC interim title last year, defeating Mexican Robinson Castellanos via a seventh-round knockout.










