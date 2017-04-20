Sakkreerin victorious

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Fahlan Sakkreerin Junior (32-5-1) Stopped Oscar Raknafa (13-14) in round seven to capture the vacant IBF Asia Junior Flyweight title fight on Thursday at Banrattirat, Nonthaburin, Thailand.

Sakkreerin junior controlled the bout as he continually connected with solid left jabs on his shorter opponent. Sakkreerin dropped Raknafa with body shots body in round five and in round six. In round seven Sakkreerin junior dropped Raknafa and the referee crowned Sakkreerin at 0.28. Raknafa was coming off a victory over Muhammad Rachman (65-13-5) former IBF and WBA mini flyweight champion.

In other action, light-welterweight Downua Ruaviking (8-0) stopped Eddy Comaro (33-30-5) in round three of a scheduled six round bout.

Also light -middleweight Nick Frese (4-0) stopped Sirisak Sithsaithong (1-4) in round two of a scheduled six round bout

Irish middleweight, John Hudshison(10-2-2) stopped Pumet Saengprom (0-1) in round three of a scheduled four round bout.

Jimmy Chaichotchuang, IBF leading promoter in Thailand said “Sakkreerin junior has come back with impressive win over Raknafa after he had lost to Milan Melindo for the IBF interim light-flyweight crown in Cebu last year. Sakkreerin junior will be ready again to challenge his world title. Sakkreerin junior is son of fomer IBF mini flyweight champion, Fahlan Sakkreerin. I am pleased to see ring star Downua Raviking, IBF Pan Pacific Junior welterweight champion win over veteran Eddy Comaro and Nick Frese, Thai-Dutch blood who is former Thai amateur team who has decided to turn professional on my promotion and Irish boxer, John Hudshison who has also joined our camp.”