Sam Watson talks Fonfara-Dawson

By Przemek Garczarczyk

To have a great boxing event, you need a great headliner and a great undercard. The undercard for the highly anticipated Thurman-Garcia title unification fight (Barclays Center, Saturday, 9PM ET on CBS), featuring former light heavyweight challenger Andrzej Fonfara (28-4, 16 KOs) vs. former 3-time champion Chad Dawson (34-4, 19 KOs) fits the bill perfectly. Boxing insider Sam Watson expects a fantastic fight between two fighters who know what’s at stake: being in light heavyweight elite or just being one of many in very competitive weight class.