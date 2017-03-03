Boxing News

Sam Watson talks Fonfara-Dawson

By Przemek Garczarczyk

To have a great boxing event, you need a great headliner and a great undercard. The undercard for the highly anticipated Thurman-Garcia title unification fight (Barclays Center, Saturday, 9PM ET on CBS), featuring former light heavyweight challenger Andrzej Fonfara (28-4, 16 KOs) vs. former 3-time champion Chad Dawson (34-4, 19 KOs) fits the bill perfectly. Boxing insider Sam Watson expects a fantastic fight between two fighters who know what’s at stake: being in light heavyweight elite or just being one of many in very competitive weight class.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.