Boxing News

By Héctor Villarreal

On a very anticipated fight between two of the best Panamanian featherweights, Jorge “Buffalo” Sanchez (17-2) overcame a slow start to score a unanimous decision over previously undefeated Bryan “La Roca” De Gracia (20-1-1) to wrap up the “Civil War” card presented by Promociones y Eventos del Istmo at the Fantastic Casino Albrook Mall in Panama City. After 10 rounds of intense action the three judges scored the same, 96 to 94.