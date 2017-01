Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Leo Santa Cruz (33-1-1, 18 KOs) avenged his loss to previously unbeaten Carl Frampton (23-1, 14 KOs) with a twelve round majority decision to reclaim the WBA featherweight title on Saturday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. After a hard twelve rounds, scores were 115-113, 115-113 for Santa Cruz and 114-114.