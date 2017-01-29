Santa Cruz, Frampton speak

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla

Irish superstar Carl “The Jackal” Frampton (23-1, 14 KOs) of Belfast, Ireland and Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz (33-1-1, 18 KOs) of Lincoln Heights, California by way of Huetamo, Michoacan, Mexico met with the media at the postfight press conference following their world featherweight title rematch on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Leo Santa Cruz: “A lot of experts said I was going to lose but I proved them wrong. I boxed and we worked the body and I was landing them body shots good. Frampton is a tough fighter”

On if he is willing to fight Frampton in Belfast: “A real champ goes anywhere. I am willing to go anywhere. If our managers come to an agreement, we can fight a third fight. Or fight Abner Mares, Lee Selby, Gary Russell. I’m willing to fight the best.”

Carl Frampton: “Obviously I’m disappointed. Me and Leo have had 24 rounds with each other. Leo is a tremendous fighter, he surprised me, he boxed really well…he deserved the fight and congrats to him. I feel he stole a lot of those rounds late with his experience. The better man won tonight.

“We have to make a trilogy. Leo said he can do a third fight in Belfast and I hope he is a man of his word.”