Boxing News

The World Boxing Association Championships Committee has named WBA featherweight “super” champion Leo Santa Cruz as the boxer of the month for January. Santa Cruz was chosen for his great win over Carl Frampton on January 18 in Las Vegas, where he regained the WBA 126-pound belt.

Honorable mention went to Erislandy Lara, who defended his WBA super welterweight “super” championship on January 13 by fourth round KO over Yuri Foreman.