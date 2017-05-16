Santillan kayoed by dehydration

Boxing News

Giovani Santillan, who was slated to highlight Thompson Boxing’s 17-year anniversary show on Friday night at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California, is off the card due to dehydration. The junior welterweight was having difficulty getting down to the 140 lb. limit. He was scheduled to fight Juan Garcia Mendez for the vacant WBC FECOMBOX title (8-rounds).

The new headliner features Erick Ituarte (16-1-1, 2 KOs) against Isaac Zarate (12-2-2, 2 KOs) for the vacant Junior NABF featherweight title scheduled for eight rounds. The new co-feature showcases junior bantamweight Ricardo Espinoza (10-1, 8 KOs) versus Christian Ayala (9-1, 4 KOs) in another eight-rounder.