Santillan tops Friday Doubletree card

Boxing News

Unbeaten unior welterweight Giovani Santillan (20-0, 11 KOs) headlines Friday against Omar Tienda (18-3, 11 KOs) in the eight-round main event at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. “I plan to go in right away and make it known to him that I’m the one that is going to control this fight,” said Santillan. “I’ll test him early with different things and see what he’s able to do. I’ll work the angles and study him and at the same time take control of the ring and the pace of the fight.”

In the eight-round co-feature, super featherweight Erick Ituarte (15-1-1, 2 KOs) meets Naciff Castillo (17-9-2, 5 KOs).