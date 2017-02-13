This Saturday: Adrien vs. Adrian

Boxing News

This week’s biggest fight takes place on Saturday, when four-division world champion Adrien Broner (32-2, 24 KOs) takes on Adrian Granados (18-4-2, 12 KOs) at the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Broner’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. The fight will headline a Showtime Championship Boxing telecast.

“Adrien against Adrian,” said Broner last week. “Adrien with an E and Adrian with an A in the end and the best Adrien shall win.”

Broner is a 3:1 favorite, but Granados is a live underdog who holds a recent upset win over the then-previously unbeaten top contender Amir Iman.