Boxing News

This Saturday: Adrien vs. Adrian

This week’s biggest fight takes place on Saturday, when four-division world champion Adrien Broner (32-2, 24 KOs) takes on Adrian Granados (18-4-2,  12 KOs) at the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Broner’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. The fight will headline a Showtime Championship Boxing telecast.

“Adrien against Adrian,” said Broner last week. “Adrien with an E and Adrian with an A in the end and the best Adrien shall win.”

Broner is a 3:1 favorite, but Granados is a live underdog who holds a recent upset win over the then-previously unbeaten top contender Amir Iman.  










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.