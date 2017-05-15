Saturday is a huge day for televised boxing

Boxing News

Lots of big fights this weekend, and the good news is most are on US television or live stream.

On HBO, Terence Crawford defends his WBO/WBC junior welterweight titles against Felix Diaz in New York City.

Showtime counters with WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon plus Jose Uzcategui vs. Andre Dirrell for vacant IBF interim super middleweight title in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

FS1 delivers the David Benavidez vs. Rogelio “Porky” Medina in a WBC super middleweight eliminator from Laredo, Texas.

Earlier Showtime televises IBF junior lightweight champion Gervonta Davis vs. Liam Walsh from London.

The WBO junior flyweight title clash between Kosei Tanaka and Angel Acosta from Nagoya, Japan, will be live-streamed worldwide by CBC-Global on http://cbc-global.jp/sports/ (with an English commentator).

The one black hole for American TV viewers is the world title tripleheader from Tokyo, featuring Hassan N’Dam vs. Ryota Murata for the vacant WBA “regular” middleweight title, WBC junior flyweight champion Ganigan Lopez vs. Ken Shiro, and WBC flyweight champ Juan “Churritos” Hernandez vs. Daigo Higa.