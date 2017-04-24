Saunders vows to make Khurtsidze ‘look stupid’

Boxing News

Undefeated WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders was unimpressed with new WBO interim titlist Avtandil Khurtsidze. The 5’4 Brooklyn-based Georgian Khurtsidze stopped British champ Tommy Langford in five rounds to claim the interim belt on Saturday night at the Leicester Arena in Leicester, England, to set up a July clash with Saunders.

Billy Joe Saunders: “No disrespect to him but I will show you what he is when I fight him. All he is to me is a puffed up Danny De Vito coming forward throwing punches. He will never beat me ever and I will make him look stupid. Tommy should have got on his feet and made him miss and made him pay.”

In another WBO interim world title fight, Zolani Tete picked up the vacant WBO interim bantamweight crown after outclassing Arthur Villanueva over twelve by scores of 119-108, 119-108, 120-107. Villanueva was down in the eleventh round.

That fight was originally scheduled to be an elimination bout to determine the mandatory challenger for the WBO bantamweight title, but was elevated to interim title status after reigning champ Marlon Tapales was stripped of the belt for missing weight prior to his defense against Shohei Omori in Japan.